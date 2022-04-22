MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mother nature is treating us with a gorgeous Earth Day! Temperatures are starting out in the low 60s with high humidity.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. A stretch of quiet weather with no chance of rain throughout the weekend. Be careful of the waters, there is a high risk for rip currents for the next few days.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast Monday and pass through early Tuesday. Currently, rain chances look to stay rather slim with this next front. Temperatures will soar into the middle 80s Monday with some cooler, drier air by the middle of next week.