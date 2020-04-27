Beautiful Early Week; Storms Mid-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This morning a few may need a sweater with temperatures around 50 degrees. You won’t need that sweater long as we’ll quickly warm up today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight continues the comfortable theme with lows in the middle 50s under a mostly clear sky.

The high pressure that keeps our weather quiet today will be moving to the east by tomorrow. This will allow our winds to return out of the south. Tomorrow will be breezy as higher humidity works in. Even with higher humidity, we stay dry tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.

Our next On Wednesday it’s scattered showers and thunderstorms at a 50% chance as our next system moves in. Some of the storms could become strong and there’s a small risk for some severe weather.

By Thursday any of the rain is gone and we’ll settle into a stretch of sunshine as temperatures stay mild.