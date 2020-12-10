Beautiful December Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Breezes out of the west will continue to relax falling to less than five miles per hour. This will allow temperatures to fall steadily through the evening. Most areas will hover in the 40s. There could be some patchy dense fog that develops overnight and prior to sunrise Thursday.

Any fog that forms Thursday morning will quickly lift leading to more sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the region.