Beautiful December Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Get outside and enjoy today if you can as we get highs near 70 under a mostly sunny sky! You’ll want a sweater tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s. Expect a mostly clear sky, but some patchy fog may develop late. Temperatures rebound to the low 70s tomorrow afternoon as cloud coverage increases. Rain chances are back in the forecast for Saturday as a cold front moves in. Sunday will trend cooler with mid 60s and we could see more rain as another front moves in. Skies clear and we cool down even further Monday afternoon. Temperatures could approach freezing Tuesday morning.