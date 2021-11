MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40’s. There are a few areas of fog this morning.

We bring back the sunshine to kick of the work week with highs tomorrow reaching the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s closer to the coast. A warming trend this week with seasonable temperatures in the low 70’s by Wednesday. We bring in small rain chances next weekend.