Beautiful and chilly afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you are enjoying the chilly temperatures and sunshine! Temperatures were in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning and we are heating up to the mid 50s this afternoon. Our winds are light so we are not seeing significant wind chill values.

Tomorrow we will be in the upper 50s with building clouds as we head into the evening. We have our next rain maker coming Saturday night into Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. We wont see a huge cool down next week as temperatures will stay in the low 60s the week of Christmas. We are tracking Christmas weather next week with a 40% chance of rain on Christmas Eve. Most of the models have the rain cleared out by Christmas Day.