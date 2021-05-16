Beautiful Afternoon, Summerlike Pattern this Week

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We’ve had a lovely weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will see more moisture in our air today, a few clouds possible.

Sunshine will peak through and skies will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and lower 80s north of I-10. For your work week, we bring in small rain chances each day with seasonable temperatures in the mid-80’s. Keep your umbrellas handy, but not everyone will see rain!

