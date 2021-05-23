Beautiful Afternoon, Dry Streak this Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Temperatures are started out in the 60s but as we head to the afternoon we will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach. There is a stretch of beautiful, dry weather for the next week ahead. A warming trend is underway with highs in the low 90s by the end of this upcoming week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ana has formed in the Central Atlantic. Ana poses no threat to the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

