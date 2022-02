MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are kicking off Mardi Gras with beautiful conditions! A mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Another cold front will move through Sunday bringing a few showers.

The weather is looking spectacular for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s.