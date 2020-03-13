Areas of fog will stick around through Friday morning, Temps approaching 80° this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A light southerly wind flow has allowed for unseasonably warm temperatures with some extra moisture. This warm, moist air moving over relatively cooler Gulf and Bay waters has led to persistent fog over the waterways. This trend will continue tonight. A dense fog advisory will stay in affect for coastal portions of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida tonight through noon Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool down after sunset. Expect scattered clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

We are anticipating another warm day for Friday. Fog will linger near coastal areas through the day. A weak front will move into northern and central Alabama Friday and stop. A few pop-up showers will be possible Friday afternoon, but that rain chance will be less than 10%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80.

The extended forecast is looking stagnant. The weather will be consistent with mild mornings, unseasonably warm afternoons, and limited rain chance. Highs will reach the lower 80s by the weekend and early next week. The rain chances will get a bit of a boost by Wednesday with a weak front approaching.