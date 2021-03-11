Areas of fog tonight, Warm weather streak continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The warm and breezy weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. Humidity will rise leading to some foggy mornings.

A southeast wind will slowly relax through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few clouds will linger. Humidity is running a tad higher leading to the chance for areas of patchy dense fog by sunrise Friday. Temperatures will stay above average overnight with lows dipping into the middle 50s along and north of I-10. Coastal areas will bottom out in the 60s.

Friday will be very much like the rest of the week. Expect sunshine with periods of clouds. East and southeast winds will be a little lighter. There remains a HIGH RISK for rip currents at the beaches, Highs will soar into the middle and upper 70s. A few locations away from the coast will briefly reach the 80s.

The weekend includes more of this spring like weather. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Some fog will be possible during the morning hours. The pattern becomes more unsettled next week as a cold front moves into the region. Scattered storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday.