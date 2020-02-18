Areas of dense fog tonight and into Tuesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Gulf Coast until 10 AM Tuesday. Widespread fog is expected to develop leading to visibility dropping to below one-half mile in many spots.

Temperatures will begin to rise after midnight. This will be in response to a warm front lifting north across the region. Humidity with increase allowing for a few spotty showers to form. The remain chance will remain low through the night under mostly cloudy skies and south winds.

Spotty showers will be possible through the day Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain and a few isolated storms will rise during the afternoon as daytime heating helps to destabilize the atmosphere. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s with afternoon rain chances around 50%. The rain chances will be a touch higher in our northern counties. A cold front will slowly work south late Wednesday and Thursday leading to additional rain. We will continue to watch local river levels as they are presently running high.

Temperatures will cool down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s on Friday. Temperatures will slowly warm up ahead of our next chance of rain next Monday.