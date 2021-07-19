Another Week with Significant Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we start a new work-week we get more days with high rain chances. This morning begins muggy with isolated showers, but as we approach midday showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. Keep the rain gear close by and be careful if traveling. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Outside of storms skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For tonight, we’ll see more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid 70s for lows.

As we move through the early half of this week rain chances will remain well above 50/50 each day. As we move towards the end of the week rain chances will finally begin to go on a downward trend leaving us with a sense of normal summer weather by the upcoming weekend.

The tropics are quiet.