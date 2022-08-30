Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

Another typical summer day is in store with a quiet start and temps in the 70’s.

The morning will stay quiet, but this afternoon very hit-or-miss showers and storms become possible at around a 30% chance. Most will stay dry though as these storms stay widely scattered. High temps will reach the lower 90’s for most today. Storms will fade after sunset this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances do increase somewhat towards the end of the week and into the weekend to around 50-60% as a front approaches and parks itself over our area. These storms, particularly this weekend, will be concentrated near the coast and offshore. Temps will stick in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are now tracking two areas. The first is just off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance for development. This may develop briefly, but it is expected to move into cooler waters which will hinder further organization. The second area is in the central tropical Atlantic and has a high chance of development. This will likely become a tropical depression or storm later this week, but is not pointed at our area. There are no current tropical threats to the News 5 area.