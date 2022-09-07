Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast!

Similar to yesterday, we start out with just a few showers here and there and temps in the 70’s for most.

Some will see rain this morning, but it is more likely this afternoon as scattered storms develop. They will be very hit-or-miss at around a 40% chance. Temps will stick in the upper 80’s which is right where we should be this time of year. Storms will fade around sunset as lows drop back into the 70’s.

A front will move through and stall over our area later today which will lead to an increased rain chance starting Thursday straight through the weekend (between 50% and 70%). We look to finally dry out moving into next week. Temps stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking FOUR areas in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Danielle is continuing to hold onto hurricane status as it moves further into the northern Atlantic away from the United States. Earl became our second hurricane of this season on Tuesday. It is expected to continue to strengthen as it curves away from the United States as well. There are also two tropical waves off the coast of Africa…One has a low chance and one has a medium chance for development. These are very far away and we have plenty of time to watch.