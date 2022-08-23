Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

You guessed it……Another wet day is in store. We are starting with a few showers and storms around with temps in the 70’s and muggy conditions.

Similar to yesterday, rain chances only increase moving into the afternoon at around 80% chance. It won’t be an all day rain, but a lot of you will see rain especially this afternoon and evening. We cannot rule out a strong storm or two, but the main threat this week will be flooding. The additional rain expected this week will fall on already saturated soils, so localized flooding is expected.

Because of the higher rain chances, highs today will only top out in the low-to-mid 80’s. Lingering rain is possible overnight as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances will stay between 70% and 80% through most of the work week before dropping a little bit this weekend to 50%. Temps will stay consistent in the 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance.

In the tropics, we are still tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. NHC says this has a LOW CHANCE of becoming a tropical depression or storm, but we have plenty of time to watch. We will keep you updated.