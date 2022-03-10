MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Gorgeous weather moved into the Gulf Coast Thursday, but that will change for Friday. Another risk for strong and severe storms is on the menu.

The weather will remain mostly quiet through the evening. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will remain nice and mild with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Clouds will increase after midnight, mainly along the coast. A few showers and storms will be possible for coastal areas after 4 AM.

There will be two windows for severe weather Friday. The first comes Friday morning from 4 AM to 9 AM focusing along the coast. A few storms could produce brief, high wind gusts and perhaps some small hail. A spotty shower of storm will be possible for the middle of the day as moisture surges in. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. Storms will form along and ahead of a cold front starting around 6 PM. Storms could produce high wind gusts, some hail, and isolated tornadoes through midnight as the front moves from west to east.

A much colder air mass will settle in for the weekend. Wind chills will fall into the 20s Saturday morning. Highs will reach the lower 50s Saturday afternoon under sunshine and gusty winds. A substantial freeze appears likely Sunday morning with lows ranging from the middle 20s inland to the lower 30s at the immediate coast.