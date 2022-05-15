MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A summertime weather pattern continues over the Gulf Coast with another round of showers and storms expected for the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered clouds will stick around through the morning, most of it left over from storms last night. Under a mixture of clouds and sunshine, temperatures should warm quickly. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by midday with some areas creeping into the lower 90s, especially away from the coast. Warmer will stop as rain chances rise after 1 PM. Storms will remain widely scattered. Storms will develop along the sea breeze as it moves inland with individual storms drifting south. Some locally heavy rain and frequent lightning is expected.

Isolated storms will linger through the evening with activity winding down through the night. Temperatures will stay mild with fog developing after midnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

A few pop-up storms are expected Monday afternoon, but rain chances look to drop by mid-week. With fewer storms around, temperatures will easily climb into the lower and middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will pick up again by next weekend.