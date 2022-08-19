Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy FRIDAY, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW – We are starting drier than we were this time yesterday, but still starting with some scattered showers and storms. Temps are starting in the 70’s.

TODAY – Throughout the morning, rain chances will increase through the morning and into the early afternoon at around a 60% chance. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two with lightning, thunder and gusty winds possible, but flooding is the main concern today. With saturated soils and more rain on the way, localized flooding is likely in spots.

Thanks to the higher rain chance and clouds, high temps will only top out in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Storms will gradually fade this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

THIS WEEKEND – We keep rain chances at 50% for both Saturday and Sunday with temps in the mid-to-upper 80’s yet again. Not a washout either day, but you will need to keep an eye on the radar for any outdoor plans.

TROPICS – We are still watching an area that is emerging into the southern Gulf. This area will likely continue its trek to the NW and is expected to move into northeastern Mexico where it is forecast to fall apart. Before that, there is a MEDIUM chance that it develops into a quick tropical depression or storm. We will keep you updated, but this is not a likely threat to our weather.