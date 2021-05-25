Another quiet evening ahead with some fog by Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry and seasonably warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast with more weather like it ahead.

Another fair evening and night ahead for the Gulf Coast with mild temperatures and lighter winds. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s as winds go light and out of the southwest. Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle 60s. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out.

Our current weather pattern will continue into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will rise steadily aided by lots of sunshine and an afternoon breeze out of the south. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This trend looks to continue through the end of the week.

A weak front will slip into the region for the weekend. This will boost moisture levels enough to include a chance for pop-up showers and storms. This chance will continue through the holiday weekend and into Memorial Day. Highs will run close to norms with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.