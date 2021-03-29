Another Pleasant Night Ahead, Storm Chances Rising Through Mid-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a beautiful start to the work week on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will begin rising Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A warm front sitting in the northern Gulf of Mexico will begin slowly moving north overnight. This will lead to increasing clouds and south winds. Overnight lows will stay mild. Most of the region will wake up to middle and upper 50s Tuesday morning.

Humidity will rise Tuesday as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 70s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. That chance will favor areas north of Mobile Bay.

Another cold front will approach and push through the region Wednesday. This will lead to a better coverage of showers and storms. A few storms may become strong and possibly severe. The main hazards would be brief, damaging wind gusts and some small hail.

The region will enter a much cooler stretch for the end of the week. Morning lows will drop into the 30s and 40s Thursday through Saturday. Afternoon highs will run below average in the 60s.