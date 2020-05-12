Another Nice Day; Warming Trend Begins Soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast! Today’s headlines include more nice weather today, a warming trend that begins tomorrow, and a summer feel by the end of the week.

After what is another cool start for May, today will be another fantastic day weather-wise. Skies will stay mostly sunny with a few passing fair-weather clouds throughout the day. Highs will climb to seasonable levels in the lower and middle 80s. By the afternoon, our wind will go from the northeast to the southeast. This south wind will help lead to milder temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

For the rest of the week, we will go on a warming trend. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s for the end of the week and weekend. Moisture will remain rather low overnight in the region. Rain chance will range from 20-30% starting Thursday. This will be in the form of a stray afternoon or evening shower. The best chances will be west of I-65. Temperatures will likely approach 90 degrees early next week while we keep a slight chance for daily showers around. Unfortunately, no drought-busting rain looks to be in sight.