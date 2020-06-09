Another humid night ahead, WEATHER AWARE Wednesday with a few strong storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an exceptionally humid day on the Gulf Coast will numerous showers and storms. A cold front arriving Wednesday will usher in some drier air by the end of the week.

A southerly flow in the wake of Cristobal continues to keep the weather unsettled. Expected showers and storms to linger through the evening and into the first half of the night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and the humidity will stay quite high. Overnight lows will hold in the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures will hold near 80 along the coast.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday. Rain chances will increase through the early afternoon. A few storms may become strong or on the low-end side of severe so a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather will be present. Highs wind gusts and some small hail appear to be the main threats. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

A drier air mass will settle into the region for Thursday and Friday. We will leave rain out of the forecast with a good amount of sunshine and some passing fair-weather clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonable during the afternoons with highs in the upper 80s. Mornings will be more pleasant starting off in the middle 60s.