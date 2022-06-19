MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hot temperatures continued today, but it did not feel nearly as hot as it has over the past several days. That is thanks to some drier air that pushed into the region late yesterday and will stick around for a good portion of the week. Overnight, you may see a few clouds in the sky, but temperatures will stay relatively warm into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow, we will have a rinse and repeat day with hot temperatures into the upper-90’s, but it will still be dry, so it will be an excellent day to head out to the Gulf beaches. Make sure to be careful if you plan on getting in the water as there is still a moderate risk for rip currents.

We can not seem to shake this heat. It is going to get very hot again by midweek with temperatures touching 100 degrees and even pushing over 100 by Thursday. Rain chances will stay low for the start of the week, but will take a slight jump to 20 percent by Friday and through the weekend. Make sure to be drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, and take breaks from being outside!

Have a great week, and try and stay cool!