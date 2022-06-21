Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild with temps in the 70’s and dewpoints in the 60’s and 70’s. Most are dry with a few stray showers here and there.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s, but with drier air still moving across the Southeast, heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees. While this is still hot and above-average, it will feel cooler compared to last week where heat index values were between 110 and 115 degrees. Only a lucky few will see a pop up shower or storm this afternoon at 10% chance.

Through the rest of the week, we will continue to see slightly less humidity, but high temps will soar into the triple digits Wednesday through Saturday (between 100 and 103 degrees). This is approaching record territory, and we will likely see heat advisories issued. Rain chances stay low (10%-20%) through Friday, but bump up for the weekend to around 30%.

The tropics are quiet.