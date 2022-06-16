Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out muggy and warm with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. We had a complex of storms move through overnight, but this morning, we are only seeing lingering showers that are dissipating.

Throughout the day, thermometer highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s with high humidity. Because of this, another Heat Advisory is in place from 11 AM until 7 PM for our whole area for heat index values of 105 to 111 degrees possible. Make sure you take all of your heat precautions! Only a lucky few will see a scattered shower or storm this afternoon as we typically do this time of year.

Through the rest of the week and into the weekend, high temps will be in the upper 90’s with heat index values well into the triple digits. We will likely see more heat advisories in the coming days, so stay tuned! As far as rain chances go, they will stay between 20% and 30% which is typical for this time of year.

We are still tracking an area in the Caribbean which now has a low chance of development. Either way, it will move away from our area and is not a threat.