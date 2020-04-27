Another dry day ahead, Storms possible for Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern has been a gorgeous one for the Gulf Coast. Another nice day lies ahead with rain approaching by middle of the week.

An area of high pressure has remained dominant over the southern states through the weekend and Monday. A mostly clear sky will continue for the region through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the middle 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Expect slightly warmer temperatures at the coast and slightly cooler temperatures inland.

Tuesday will likely be another quiet day for the region. High pressure will slowly move away allowing winds to turn out of the southeast through the day. Temperatures will run close to average with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s. We will likely see a few extra clouds late in the day as moisture values start to climb.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and chance of thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast. The is a small chance for a strong or severe storm. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Thursday. Highs will dial back into the upper 70s. Dry weather will stick around through next weekend.