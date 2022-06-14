Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start off quiet, but it is already warm and muggy with temps and dewpoints in the 70’s and 80’s. Skies are dry with a light breeze to start.

Throughout the day, highs on your thermometer will reach the mid-90’s for most, but when you factor in that humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees for most. Because of this, there is a heat advisory in place for our eastern counties from 11 AM until 7 PM today. Counties included are Monroe, Conecuh and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties. Only a few lucky people will get a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 70’s.

Through the rest of the week, we see scattered rain chances (40%) Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out again for Father’s Day weekend. It is summertime, so any storms that do form could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and possibly some hail. The heat is not going anywhere….High temps will reach the upper 90’s by this weekend with heat index values well into the triple digits. We will likely continue to see several heat advisories issued for our area this week, so stay tuned!

In the tropics, we are tracking an area of clouds and low pressure in the Caribbean. NHC is giving this a medium (40%) chance of development in the next 5 days. We will keep an eye on this and let you know if anything changes.