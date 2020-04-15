Another cool night ahead, rain chances rising for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a stellar day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures running slightly below average. That trend will not last for long.

Dry air will stick around through the evening with just a few high clouds occasionally streaking through. Winds will stay lighter and out of the north. Skies will go mostly clear as we move into the overnight period. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 40s. Expect lows in the 50s closer to the coast.

High pressure will stay in control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern this Thursday. Skies will stay sunny with breezes becoming easterly through the day. Temperatures will rebound a few degrees compared to Wednesday, topping off close to seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle 70s. That breeze will become southerly by Friday leading to an uptick in the humidity. This may be enough to trigger an afternoon shower. Temperatures will approach 80.

An unsettled weekend lies ahead. A weak front will approach the region Saturday leading to a few showers and storms. That front will not clear the region. Instead, it will move back north as a warm front. That will set the stage for more showers and storms Sunday. Most of the rain will arrive during the second half of the day. Models do point to the possibility for a few strong storms. Drier air will move in for the start of next week.