Another cool night ahead, higher rain chances arriving Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature over the next few days. This will result on cool mornings, plenty of sunshine, and no rain.

Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening as winds begin to relax. Temperatures will begin to cool down after sunset as we fall through the 60s.

It will be a chilly start to Wednesday under a clear sky. Many communities will need to head out with a light jacket. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s north and inland to the middle 50s near the coast. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 70s. We will stay mostly dry Thursday, but clouds will increase through the day as our next weathermaker takes shape. You’ll need the umbrellas Friday as rain chances climb to around 60%. A few storms will be possible.