Another cool down ahead, dry skies continue

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Your Halloween does not look very spooky with clear skies and temperatures in the 60’s most of the evening before falling to the 50’s overnight. There will be a Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon tonight, so be sure to look up! Also remember to turn those clocks back at 2 AM Sunday.

The start to November looks lovely with highs in the lower 70’s and more sunshine!

A cold front looks to pass our area early next week which will keep those temperatures low trough mid-week next week before increasing to the mid-70’s by Friday. The forecast looks mostly dry as well! We are watching TD 29 in the Caribbean, but it does not look to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories