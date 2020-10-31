Another cool down ahead, dry skies continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Your Halloween does not look very spooky with clear skies and temperatures in the 60’s most of the evening before falling to the 50’s overnight. There will be a Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon tonight, so be sure to look up! Also remember to turn those clocks back at 2 AM Sunday.

The start to November looks lovely with highs in the lower 70’s and more sunshine!

A cold front looks to pass our area early next week which will keep those temperatures low trough mid-week next week before increasing to the mid-70’s by Friday. The forecast looks mostly dry as well! We are watching TD 29 in the Caribbean, but it does not look to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.