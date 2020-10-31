Another cool down ahead, dry skies continue
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Your Halloween does not look very spooky with clear skies and temperatures in the 60’s most of the evening before falling to the 50’s overnight. There will be a Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon tonight, so be sure to look up! Also remember to turn those clocks back at 2 AM Sunday.
The start to November looks lovely with highs in the lower 70’s and more sunshine!
A cold front looks to pass our area early next week which will keep those temperatures low trough mid-week next week before increasing to the mid-70’s by Friday. The forecast looks mostly dry as well! We are watching TD 29 in the Caribbean, but it does not look to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.