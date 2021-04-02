Another Cool Day Before Beautiful Easter Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, Good Friday!

Today starts cold. North of the coast there could be some patchy frost and inland areas could see temperatures hit freezing before and just after sunrise. After sunrise, we’ll warm steadily. Daytime highs today will be in the low to mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky! Winds will be out of the north and they’ll be noticeable, but it won’t be nearly as strong compared to yesterday.

Tonight will turn chilly again with lows in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. After tomorrow morning we’ll go on a steady warm up. Tomorrow brings sunshine and upper 60s. Easter Sunday is looking beautiful! We’ll start the day in the 40s, so it will be chilly for the sunrise services, but by the afternoon it’s low to mid 70s with more sun!

Into next week we’ll keep mostly sunny skies around as we steadily warm through mid-week. By Wednesday highs will return to the low 80s. It won’t be until Thursday where we bring back a slight rain chance.