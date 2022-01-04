Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We are looking at another cold start this morning with most in the 20’s north of I-10 and close to freezing at the beaches….Bundle up if you are heading out!

Throughout the day, we will see mostly clear skies with highs starting to rebound. We will top out in the mid-50’s for most this afternoon with no rain expected.

Tonight the rebound of temperatures continues with lows closer to seasonable average in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Clear skies will continue.

Through the rest of the week we go on a bit of a roller coaster ride. We will warm up to the upper 60’s midweek before a weak cold front passes Thursday into Friday bringing just a few showers. We clear out for Friday and most of Saturday with cooler temps in the 50’s and 60’s before another cold front moves through Sunday. We may see a couple of storms with that system but it will also bring cooler air to start next week.