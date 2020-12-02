Another cold night, slight warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It will be another COLD night tonight with lows in the upper 20’s inland, near freezing just north of I-10 and mid-30’s at the coastline. The good news is, the wind will be calm or light, so we should not too much of a wind chill.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s for most spots, but right along the coast could hit near 60 degrees.

Our next rain chance comes on Thursday and Friday at 1 and 3 chance that a shower finds you. We should start warm up slightly to more average temperatures Thursday and Friday when we see our next rain chance. After that system moves through, we will cool back down to below-average temperatures with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.