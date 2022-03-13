MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! It was another beautiful day today with some warmer temperatures into the upper-50’s by the time we reached the afternoon hours thanks to all of that sun. We will stay clear overnight tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper-30’s, but clouds will start to build into the area as we go throughout the day tomorrow. We will jump up into the upper-60’s for our highs with clouds gradually strolling into the area ahead of a system that will move through on Tuesday. There is a 70 percent chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours with the severe threat remaining low, and high temperatures will be in the low-70’s. Rain chances will slowly drop off overnight and into the morning hours on Wednesday, but we will leave a 10 percent chance of showers and highs in the low-70’s.

The rest of the week will be very consistent temperature-wise with us staying in the low- to mid-70’s, but rain chances are a different story. No rain is expected on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday will bring a 30 percent and a 20 percent chance of rain respectively. Keep that umbrella handy throughout the week!

Have a great week!