MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday evening, Gulf Coast! It was another gorgeous day with sunny skies and temperatures reaching up into the mid-70’s. Those temperatures will quickly cool off as the sun sets dropping into the low- to mid-40’s. It will stay calm overnight and into tomorrow with another sunny and warm day across the region. Highs will be into the mid- to upper-70’s, and there is a low risk for rip currents, so it will be a great day to head out to the beaches!

The rest of the week will be full of warm temperatures into the upper-70’s. Rain chances will remain low until Sunday when we have a 10 percent rain chance. Rain chances will then be on the rise to start next week.