Another Chilly Start, Partly Cloudy Day Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We have another chilly start to our day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! We wont stay too chilly for too long with highs getting into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Expect to see more clouds today with streaming moisture in our upper levels. There is no chance of rain to start off this week both today and tomorrow. On Tuesday highs will be getting into the upper 70s with higher humidity. By Wednesday we will see a 20% chance of showers ahead of our next front. On Thursday we are mostly cloudy with the front passing through with a 40% chance of rain throughout the afternoon. We are drying out by Friday evening and will have a nice and cool weekend ahead with highs around the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.