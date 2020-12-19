Another chilly start, building clouds with rain tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your day. Temperatures are chilly in the low to mid 30s for our inland communities and in the low 40s near the coast this morning.

We will see building clouds throughout the day today with highs in the low 60s. This evening rain chances rise to 70% chance as our next front will be passing overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain. These showers will likely remain non-severe with just heavy downpours at points. We will clear out Sunday day and have temperatures in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.

On Christmas Eve there’s a 50% chance of rain with our next front that will pass through. This time around our temperatures will cool down and have a chilly Christmas Day forecast with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s! It will most definitely feel a lot like Christmas!