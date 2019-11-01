Another chilly night with some frost by Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and crisp weather looks to stick around tonight and through the weekend ahead.
A strong area of high pressure will keep the Gulf Coast dry and mostly cloud-free through the evening and overnight period. Winds will be lighter overnight leading to a chance of patchy frost developing after midnight, especially for northern spots. A Frost Advisory will be in effect Saturday morning for Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties. Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s inland and north to the lower and middle 40s at the coast.
Skies with stay mostly sunny through the weekend with steady breezes out of the north and northeast. Afternoon highs will reach the lower and middle 60s.
Temperatures will slowly moderate into the next week. Highs should rebound back into the 70s by Tuesday. Small rain chances will stick around through next week as out next cold front approaches by Thursday.
