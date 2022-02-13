Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! How about those skies today? Beautiful, blue skies could be seen across the entire News 5 area this afternoon with temperatures topping out around the mid-50’s. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-30’s with clear skies. It will be chilly out there tomorrow morning, so make sure you have a jacket or a coat! Tomorrow will bring more sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the low-60’s.

Clouds will start to build into the region by Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to rise through midweek and rain chances will follow suit. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday with some storms being severe. Make sure to stay updated on the latest forecast. By the end of the week, temperatures will drop into the mid-50’s for our highs with rain chances slowly dropping through the end of next weekend.

Have a great week!