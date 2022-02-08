MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet and tranquil weather has settled in over the Gulf Coast. This looks to create a stunning pattern through the rest of the work week.

A few clouds have stuck around Northwest Florida, but skies have been completely clear over Mississippi and Lower Alabama. High pressure will build into the region keeping skies completely clear. Winds will stay light or go calm overnight. Lows will be chilly bottoming out in the lower 30s. A few communities will briefly fall below freezing.

Sunny skies continue over the Gulf Coast for our mid-week. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm day by day. Highs will jump back into the middle 60s for Wednesday afternoon. The weather pattern looks to remain exceptionally quiet for the rest of the week.

Our next cold front will arrive next weekend. A few clouds will build Saturday as the front looks to move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stray shower or two may come with the front early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler for the back half of the weekend with highs in the 50s.