MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a glorious first half to our weekend on the Gulf Coast. We will continue with this trend Sunday ahead a more unsettled start to next week.

High pressure remains in firm control over the region. Skies will remain mostly clear as we head into the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly under a lighter northeast wind. Overnight lows will again fall into the middle and upper 30s. Coastal areas will bottom out in the 40s.

After a cool start to Sunday, temperatures will warm nicely. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 60s. The day will start off sunny, but a few clouds will begin to stream into the region as we head into the evening and overnight period. This is ahead of an approaching warm front.

Scattered showers and storms will come Monday. Rain chances will be much lower at the coast with increasing chances as you move north and inland. Temperatures will warm next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday with isolated showers.