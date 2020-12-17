Another chilly night ahead, Rain for the back half of the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Colder air has settled into the region aided by steady northerly winds. The Gulf Coast will stay chilly Friday ahead of warmer afternoons and rain chances for the weekend.

Clouds have finally cleared the region. Skies will stay crystal clear tonight and winds will tend to relax. This will set the stage for steady cooling tonight and a chilly start to Friday. You will need the heavier jackets with morning lows expected to fall into the upper 20-s and lower 30s for most communities north of I-10. Communities near the coast will experience lows closer to 40.

Sunny skies will reign Friday. Temperatures will stay well below average topping out in the middle 50s. Winds will become easterly late in the day. Clouds will increase Saturday as moisture slowly builds to our west. This will be in advance of the next big weathermaker. Shower chances will rise again for Sunday.

We are getting our first glimpse of what Christmas will look like. A cold front will likely pull though the region next Thursday (Christmas Eve) This will bring a chance of rain and possibly a few storms. That will be followed by colder air in time for Christmas Day. Temps could fall anywhere from 10° to as much as 20° below average.