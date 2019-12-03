Another chilly night ahead, Keeping it mild and dry for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a chilly, crisp day across the Gulf Coast. Another chilly night lies ahead with a slow and steady warming trend likely for the rest of the work week.

A few clouds will linger into the early evening with mostly clear skies expected after sunset. Temperatures will again fall below average, but we will avoid freezing temperatures. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s with a few upper 30s the farther inland you head. Coastal spots will hover in the middle 40s Wednesday morning with a light northwest wind.

High pressure will remain in charge of the Gulf Coast weather pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will run milder and close to seasonal average. Highs will top out in the middle 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Expect a few more clouds across our skies Thursday.

An area of low pressure will slide across the region on Friday. This will lead to a cloudy sky with periods of light to moderate rain. Storms will be very limited with this weak system.

Sunday through early next week is looking a little unsettled thanks to a stalling frontal boundary. This will lead to rain chances with temperatures in the 70s.