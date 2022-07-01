MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The holiday weekend is here! Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled.

Isolated showers and storms will be few and far between this evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the evening and into the night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s. Isolated coastal showers will be possible by sunrise Saturday.

Coastal showers will be possible Saturday morning. With deep moisture in place, the chance for rain will increase by mid-morning and into the early afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be possible with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80s. Winds will remain light through the day.

The pattern will begin to change as we push into the Sunday and the Fourth of July. We will transition back to our normal summer pattern with pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Highs will climb back into the 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s.

Tropical Storm Bonnie will make landfall tonight in Central America. The system will cross into the Eastern Pacific Basin where it will intensify as it moves west along the Southern Mexican Coast.

Another area of disturbed weather off the Carolina Coast looks to stay weak with a very low chance for tropical development. The tropical wave we have monitored this week east of the Lesser Antilles will have a hard time organizing as it will encounter high wind shear.