AM fog, rain next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be mild yet again with lows only dropping to the mid-to-upper 50’s. Fog will be possible again overnight into your Sunday with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the entire News 5 neighborhood until 9 AM Sunday morning.

Once that clears out, we will see increasing clouds through the day as our next system approaches. Highs will top out in the mid-70’s for most. We do have a very small chance of a shower or two but most will stay dry.

Moving into next week, we will see several systems move through bringing us rain chances each day. The rainiest days do look to be at the start of the work week through Wednesday, but this wet pattern looks to linger through the week. Temps will stick above-average in the 70’s.