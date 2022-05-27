Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out this morning with dry skies, but some patchy dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties until 8 AM. Take is slow on the roads! The system that has kept us so unsettled this week has now moved to our east with high pressure filling in behind.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 80’s for most with mostly sunny skies. With the front off to our east, our skies will stay dry with no rain chance and a west wind.

The weekend will be BEAUTIFUL with lower humidity, cooler mornings, high temps in the 80’s and LOTS of sunshine! Next week, we bring back small rain chances.