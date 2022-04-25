Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start out foggy and humid with a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9 am for all of our Alabama and NW FL counties. Temps are starting in the 60’s with some clouds around for those that aren’t seeing fog.

Throughout the day, the fog will clear mid-morning with temps reaching the mid-to-upper 80’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s and lower 80’s at the beaches. We could see one or two showers, but most should stay dry. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms to our north and west….We are not included in this risk, but we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two and some gusty winds in the storms that do form. This will mainly be in our MS and NW AL counties.

Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s yet again with some fog possible again as well into Tuesday morning. Some clouds will be around.

The front that brings us a few showers today will bring a few more showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Tuesday. There is currently no severe weather risk.

We finally clear out Wednesday and will see full sunshine return. This will stick around through most of the weekend. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.