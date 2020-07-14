Always Steamy; Sometimes Stormy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More high heat again today.

Good morning Gulf Coast. Today will have a similar look and feel compared to yesterday. Out the door it will be warm and muggy with temperatures mainly in the middle 70s and upper 70s at the beach. A passing shower will be possible at the coast this morning.

Temperatures will rise quickly. By midday it will be near 90 with heat index values at or higher than 100. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s and the heat index will be near 110 in spots. There is HEAT ADVISORY for all of our Mississippi Counties and for our Coastal Counties which includes Northwest Florida. Even for our inland Alabama Counties that are not in the heat advisory, heat index values will still be at or above 105.

Make sure you take precautions to beat the heat. Stay hydrated, take breaks, find shade, don’t forget the kids, double check the car, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets to be outside.

There will be some rain to cool some down. It’s a 40% chance a summer shower or afternoon thunderstorm finds you. Storms, like recent days, will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

By this evening storms fade and we’ll be left with another mild and muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A few stray showers will be possible.

For the rest of the week, we continue with this summer pattern. Each day brings highs in the low to mid-90s, heat index values above 100, and a 30 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Morning lows will continue to be around 75.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way for at least the next 5 days.