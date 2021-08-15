All eyes on Fred as the storm races to the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our forecast over the next day will center around Tropical Storm Fred as it closes in on the Gulf Coast.

Isolated showers are expected through the evening. Those storms will continue winding down through the evening and into the overnight hours. A steady breeze out of the east will continue overnight. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s. Isolated showers from the outermost fringes of Fred could be felt along the coast by sunrise.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fred has continued to shift east. This is a much better scenario for the WKRG News 5 area. Clouds will increase as the storm continues to close in on the coast. Winds will pick up but should stay well below tropical storm strength. Landfall is expected Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle. Tropical storm force winds will be possible along the coast closer to where Fred comes ashore. Areas west of I-65 will experience very little from Fred.

Conditions will improve Tuesday with some drier air moving in. Rain chances will drop to 40%. We will slowly return to our normal summertime pattern. Morning lows will fall into the 70s with highs in the lower 90s.