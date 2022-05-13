MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and storms managing to form today with drift into the Gulf tonight, but a few more storms may develop Saturday.

The trend will be for quieter weather conditions this evening as any showers and storms slide into the Gulf of Mexico and fade away. Scattered clouds will be left behind with mild temperatures. Most of the region will wake up to middle 60s. Coastal communities will start off Saturday in the lower 70s.

Saturday ill be marked by warm and steamy weather with another round of afternoon and evening storms. High will easily reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will develop after lunchtime and slide south toward the coast through the early evening.

Rain chances will trend lower for Sunday and early next week as drier air moves in aloft. Highs will warm next week into the lower and middle 90s with morning lows coming up near 70.